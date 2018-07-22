English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rahul Gandhi Writes to Ragpicker's Son Who Cracked AIIMS Entrance Test, Hopes He Inspires Many
In a letter to Asharam Choudhary, Rahul Gandhi said the fact that despite challenges the teenager was able to secure good rank, is a testament to the dedication of his parents and the hard work put in by him.
Asharam Choudhary, 20, secured 707th all-India rank and 141st rank in the OBC category. Image: ANI
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday congratulated Asharam Choudhary, the son of a ragpicker in Madhya Pradesh who cracked the AIIMS MBBS entrance test in his first attempt, and hoped that he would contribute to nation-building and inspire many in the future the same way he was motivated by his village doctor.
In a letter to the teenager from Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi said the fact that despite challenges Choudhary was able to secure good rank is a testament to the dedication of his parents and the hard work put in by him.
Choudhary (18), whose house does not have electricity or a toilet, secured the 141st rank in the OBC category and 707 rank overall in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences entrance test held on May 27.
He also cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), conducted on May 6, bagging the 803rd rank in the OBC category and 2,763 overall. Choudhary left for Jodhpur on Sunday to pursue MBBS at the AIIMS there.
"I congratulate you on clearing the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) entrance test in your first attempt and getting selected at Jodhpur AIIMS to pursue Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)... I extend my best wishes to you and hope you will contribute to nation-building," Gandhi said in the letter.
"I am aware that despite all challenges you were able to secure good rank. It is a testament to their dedication and your hard work that you have performed so well," he said, adding it gave him immense pleasure to note how Asharam's village doctor and parents inspired him in his journey and Dakshana Foundation supported him financially.
Choudhary's story of travails and triumphs has a hero - Durga Shanker Kumawat, a doctor in his village, who inspired him to dream big.
In his letter, the Congress president said, "I hope one day, you will also be in a position to inspire other children to take up medical profession and serve the people of India. You remind me of Mahatma Gandhi who used to say: 'Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from the indomitable will'."
Choudhary said he wanted to do Masters in Surgery (MS) in Neurology and would not go abroad.
Congress President @RahulGandhi wrote to Asharam Choudhary , bright son of a ragpicker who cracked the AIIMS entrance test in his first attempt. pic.twitter.com/afN8cbVFSv— Congress (@INCIndia) July 22, 2018
