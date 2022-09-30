Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Enters Poll-bound Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ entered Karnataka on Friday. Congress leaders hoped that the Karnataka leg of the yatra which commenced here in Chamarajanagar district would enthuse the party cadres in poll-bound state.

Day 23 of #BharatJodoYatra. The padayatra was flagged off in Karnataka at a rally in Gundlupet, with short speeches reiterating the message of Yatra. Devanuru Mahadeva along with eminent thinkers and activists presented the Preamble of the Constitution in Kannada to @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/6Nzk0MwZTr — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 30, 2022

The yatra, which entered from Gudalur in Tamil Nadu, will traverse across seven districts covering a distance of about 500 km in Karnataka, where Assembly polls are just six months away. It will pass through Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Ballari and Raichur districts.

The yatra will cover seven Lok Sabha segments and 22 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka.

According to sources in the Congress, there will be three major public meetings in Gundlupet, Mysuru and Ballari in Karnataka.

