Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Enters Poll-bound Karnataka

PTI

Last Updated: September 30, 2022, 13:09 IST

Karnataka, India

Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka on Friday. (Twitter/Jairam Ramesh)

According to sources in the Congress, there will be three major public meetings in Gundlupet, Mysuru and Ballari in Karnataka.

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ entered Karnataka on Friday. Congress leaders hoped that the Karnataka leg of the yatra which commenced here in Chamarajanagar district would enthuse the party cadres in poll-bound state.

The yatra, which entered from Gudalur in Tamil Nadu, will traverse across seven districts covering a distance of about 500 km in Karnataka, where Assembly polls are just six months away. It will pass through Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Ballari and Raichur districts.

The yatra will cover seven Lok Sabha segments and 22 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka.

