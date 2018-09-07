GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rahul Gandhi's Pics From Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Go Viral, BJP's Giriraj Singh Says Photos Fake

Rahul, on this 20-day trip via Nepal, is travelling with a group of 20 other pilgrims from Gujarat and two Special Protection Group commandos.

Pallavi Ghosh | CNN-News18_pallavighosh

Updated:September 7, 2018, 1:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rahul Gandhi's Pics From Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Go Viral, BJP's Giriraj Singh Says Photos Fake
Congress president Rahul Gandhi seen with other pilgrims during his Kailash Mansarovar yatra.
Loading...
New Delhi: Clearing the air and rubbishing trolls casting aspersions on Rahul Gandhi’s Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, Congress on Friday officially released pictures of its party president’s pilgrimage to the abode of Lord Shiva.

The first set of pictures show Rahul with other yatris at a base camp and one with the snow clad Kailash Parvat in the backdrop.

Rahul, on this 20-day trip via Nepal, is travelling with a group of 20 other pilgrims from Gujarat and two Special Protection Group commandos.

Rahul mansarovar 1
(Congress president Rahul Gandhi seen here with a fellow yatri en route to Kailash Mansarovar yatra)

A picture posted on Twitter this morning shows Rahul posing with one fellow traveller Mihir Patel. Kenon Patel is another yatri who is accompanying Rahul Gandhi.

Sources say Rahul is camping like other yatris at the tents pitched en route to the arduous trek to Mount Kailash.

Interestingly, Congress party also released Rahul’s fitbit record along with the set of first picture which shows him covering 46,433 steps over 463 minutes and burning 4466 calories in a day.




Many on social media, including some BJP ministers, have questioned whether Rahul was on yatra and whether he was sending photo shopped pictures picked up from Google.

In fact, Union minister Giriraj Singh has accused Rahul of sending fake pictures. He said the walking stick has thrown no shadow, thereby it was false. And fake.

Rahul mansarovar 2
(The picture which the BJP says is fake)

The Congress was quick to swing into action to issue a strong rebuttal to those doubting Rahul Gandhi’s travel to Lake Mansarovar.

It’s a calibrated strategy of the Congress to show Rahul as a devout Shiva follower as it tries to make course correction away from the left of the centre position it has acquired in the last two decades.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)

News18 iReel Awards: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Won the Best Actor Award (Drama)

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...