Rahul Meets Families of Three Slain Youth Congress Workers, Promises Justice
Rahul Gandhi met the family members of Kripesh and Sarath Lal, who were hacked to death last month in Kasaragod district.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally. (Image: Twitter)
Thiruvananthapuram: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met the families of twin murder victims, Kripesh and
, the Youth Congress workers who were hacked to death allegedly by CPI (M) workers in Periya last month.
Gandhi, who was doing the rounds in Kerala as part election campaign, assured the victims’ kin of justice. "My promise to them is no matter what happens, they will get justice. We will ensure that whoever has done this will be punished. I understand the situation right now,” he said.
Earlier in the day, Gandhi spent time with the parents and sisters of slain Congress workers Shuhaib at the Kannur international airport and extended the party's support to them, party sources said. Shuhaib was allegedly killed by CPI (M) workers in 2018.
His proposed visit to Pulwama martyr V V Vasantha Kumar's home at Thrikkaipetta in Wayanad was cancelled due to security concerns, following Maoist threat in the district.
The Congress chief later flew to Kannur and took a special flight to Kozhikode where he addressed a mass rally of party workers at the Kozhikode beach.
Coming down heavily on the five-year governance of the BJP, Gandhi said the party is dictating terms to India and seizing crucial institutions. Instead of involving citizens in matters that require serious attention, Modi is taking unilateral decisions, Gandhi said, adding: “The duty of a prime minister is to not dwell on ‘Mann Ki Baat’.”
On Wednesday, Gandhi met Congress leaders in Kerala to discuss the candidate list for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. A delegation comprising KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy, K.C. Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and leader of opposition in Kerala Ramesh Chennithala met the Congress chief. Archbishop of Thrissur, Andrews Thazhath, also paid Gandhi a visit the same day.
