'Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi are Petrol Bombs': Haryana Minister Urges People to be Wary of Cong Leaders

Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday described Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as "petrol bombs" and said the people should be wary of them.

"Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are petrol bombs. Wherever they go, they try to ignite fire. The countrymen should remain alert from them," he told the media here. Vij made the bizarre remark amid a political row over stopping the Gandhis from crossing into Meerut to meet families of the victims of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

Beware of @priyankagandhi and @RahulGandhi as they are live Petrol Bombs where ever they go they ignite fire and cause loss to Public Property. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) December 24, 2019

