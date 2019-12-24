Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi are Petrol Bombs': Haryana Minister Urges People to be Wary of Cong Leaders

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij made the bizarre remark amid a political row that began after the Gandhis were stopped from going to Meerut to meet families of the victims of who had died in the anti-CAA protests.

PTI

Updated:December 24, 2019, 6:51 PM IST
File photo of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. (Image : IANS)

Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday described Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as "petrol bombs" and said the people should be wary of them.

"Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are petrol bombs. Wherever they go, they try to ignite fire. The countrymen should remain alert from them," he told the media here. Vij made the bizarre remark amid a political row over stopping the Gandhis from crossing into Meerut to meet families of the victims of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

