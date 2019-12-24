Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
'Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi are Petrol Bombs': Haryana Minister Urges People to be Wary of Cong Leaders
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij made the bizarre remark amid a political row that began after the Gandhis were stopped from going to Meerut to meet families of the victims of who had died in the anti-CAA protests.
File photo of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. (Image : IANS)
Chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday described Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as "petrol bombs" and said the people should be wary of them.
"Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are petrol bombs. Wherever they go, they try to ignite fire. The countrymen should remain alert from them," he told the media here. Vij made the bizarre remark amid a political row over stopping the Gandhis from crossing into Meerut to meet families of the victims of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.
Beware of @priyankagandhi and @RahulGandhi as they are live Petrol Bombs where ever they go they ignite fire and cause loss to Public Property.— ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) December 24, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Good Newwz Cast, Janhvi Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan Ring in Christmas
- Here's Why OTT Platforms in India Prefer to Drop Web Series on a Friday
- Mumbai to Hold Event to Commemorate Mirza Ghalib's 150 Death Anniversary
- India a Far Greater Security Risk than Pakistan: PCB Chief Ehsan Mani
- WWE Raw Results: Santa Claus Wins 24/7 Title from Akira Tozawa and Then Loses it to R-Truth