Rahul Raj Singh Plans To Sue Kamya Panjabi, Vikas Gupta

Pratyusha Banerjee was a much-loved actress and her tragic suicide left her fans and the industry in a state of shock. Her model-actor boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh is still waiting for a closure to the case accusing him of abetment to suicide. However, five years later he has broken silence on the case and has made shocking allegations against her parents, and friends Vikas Gupta and Kamya Panjabi. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Spotboye, he alleged that Pratyusha took her life as her parents were greedy and she was unable to “satiate their endless demands”.

He also accused the late actress’ friends, Vikas and Kamya, of using her death for their benefit and to gain publicity.

An emotional Rahul said the memories of March 27, 2016, still haunts him and everyone who has levied charges against him know that he has not done any wrong. He clarified that since there has been no evidence against him, the judge granted him bail. In the last phone call made by Pratyusha, her anger was directed towards her parents which states that they are responsible for her death.

Rahul added that he is disgusted by Vikas’ claims of sharing a relationship with the Balika Vadhu actress. He said using a deceased’s name to gain publicity is the lowest one can stoop to.

The actor went on to talk about Kamya and Vikas and blamed them for ruining his life and career by dragging his name into the case without having evidence against him.

Expressing his faith in the judiciary, Rahul said due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the judgement in the case has got delayed but as soon as his name is cleared, he is going to file a criminal defamation suit against Vikas and Kamya and will claim one rupee as compensation amount.

