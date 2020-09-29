Rahul Tewatia Takes Twitter by Storm Again! This Time for Tweeting After Two Years

Before Rahul Tewatia became a star overnight after his scintillating innings against KXIP in IPL 2020 during which he clobbered five sixes and a single Sheldon Cotrell over, the allrounder did not have much of social media following. After his 31-ball 50-run knock helped Rajasthan Royals register the highest succesful run chase ever, Tewatia has been the talk of the town -- this despite another stellar match a day later that saw RCB edge past MI in a Super Over.

Tewatia had roughly 5000 followers on twitter before that match and he last tweeted in 2018 -- a photo with Gautam Gambhir -- when he was still part of Delhi Daredevils. However, after that innings, he became one of the top trends on twitter and naturally, his following swelled. Yet, amidst all celebrations and numerous praises on social media by former cricketers and fans alike, the Haryana native was rather quiet on social media. That is until today evening when he sent out a cheeky tweet, "Sorry guys I’m late,".

Sorry guys I’m late — Rahul Tewatia (@rahultewatia02) September 29, 2020

And once again Tewatia took twitter by storm, similar to his innings. Within hours of his post, the tweet has garnered over 3000 retweets, over 400 quote tweets, and nearly 45,000 likes with fand rejoicing and how!

PS: Tewatia who was earlier following 26 accounts, is now following only 6.