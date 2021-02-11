Rahul to Address Farmer Meetings in Rajasthan

News18 Logo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold farmers meetings during his two-day visit to Rajasthan from Friday. Gandhi will address the first meeting at a wholesale market in Hanumangarh's Pilibanga at 11.30 am, followed by the second meeting in Padampur in Sri Ganganagar at 3 pm.

Next day, he will reach Kishangarh airport and in Ajmer district and visit Tejaji temple in Sursura and hold dialogues with farmers. Later, he will interact with farmers in Rupangarh and address a farmers rally at Makrana in Nagaur district.


