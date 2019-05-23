Raichur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Raja Amareshwara Naik BJP Raja Amareshwara Naik LEADING

Raichur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SUCI -- -- K. Somashekhar Yadagiri NOTA -- -- Nota UPP -- -- Niranjan Nayak BSP -- -- B. Venkana Gouda Nayaka BJP -- -- Raja Amareshwara Naik INC -- -- B. V Naik Leading

6. Raichur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This semi-urban scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.71% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 18.18%. The estimated literacy level of Raichur is 57.09%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, B V Nayak of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,499 votes which was 0.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.79% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Pakkirappa S of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 30,636 votes which was 4.49% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 46.36% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 58.32% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.92% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Raichur was: B V Nayak (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,35,969 men, 8,25,327 women and 310 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Raichur is: 16.0833 77.1667Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: रायचूर, कर्नाटक (Hindi); রায়চুর, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); रायचूर, कर्नाटक (Marathi); રાઇચુર, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); ராய்ச்சூர், கர்நாடகா (Tamil); రాయచూర్, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ರಾಯಚೂರು, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); റായിചുർ, കർണാടക (Malayalam).