Raichur Jail Holds Naming Ceremony for Inmate’s 17-day-old Baby Girl

The jail had donned a festive look for the ceremony as fellow under trials and jail staff decorated the cradle with flowers and drew Rangoli to make the mother feel at home.

Sharath Sharma Kalagaru | News18.com

Updated:July 19, 2018, 11:27 PM IST
Raichur: Authorities at the Raichur prison on Thursday organised a naming ceremony for a 17-day old baby girl born to a woman charged with murder.

The girl has been named ‘Krishnaveni’ by jail authorities and her mother Shishabhayi alias Bhagyamma. She was born inside the prison on July 2. Shishabayi was five months pregnant when she was arrested.

The jail had donned a festive look for the ceremony as fellow under trials and jail staff decorated the cradle with flowers and drew Rangoli to make the mother feel at home.

"She may be an under trail, but she is a mother. A mother and the child should enjoy all the traditional rights," a prison official said.

Raichur district judge Byluru Shankar said this kind of an initiative will also help prisoners reform. "I strongly believe in reforming the criminals. Those who are jailed for their wrongdoings should be given opportunity to transform and become law abiding citizens. For this to happen, judiciary, prison authorities and the government should work together," he said.

Shankar has also directed the women and child welfare department to ensure that Krishnaveni gets all the rights she is entitled to as a child.

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
