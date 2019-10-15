Raided by Lokayukta Sleuths, MP Officer Found to Have Assets Worth Over Rs 100 Crore

Indore: Posh houses, vast land plots, luxury automobiles and many more assets were found in possession of an assistant commissioner of the excise department during raids carried by the Lokayukta at seven places in Bhopal, Indore, Raisen and Chhatarpur on Tuesday.

As the investigation progressed, the Lokayukta sleuths found that the officer, Alok Khare, had managed to accumulate assets worth over Rs 100 crore on an income of Rs 1 lakh a month.

Officials said Khare had a dozen properties all over the state and have seized a dozen luxury automobiles and Rs 15 lakh in cash from his bungalows in Indore and Raisen. Some foreign currency has also been recovered from Khare’s bungalow in Chhatarpur.

His stature and lavish lifestyle, they said, could be gauged from the fact that during his posting in Indore, he ordered a Rs 85,000 chair for his office.

Complaints were lodged against Khare by locals when he was posted in Dhar and Khargone. MLA Neena Verma from Dhar, too, had raised complaints against the officer earlier.

His influence in the department, the officials told News18, shielded him from facing action. His clout was such that he used to run his Indore office from Bhopal and visited Indore once a week. Khare also wasn’t in office when Lokayukta sleuths raided in Indore on Tuesday.

The investigators also have found large amounts of gold and silver jewellery in possession of the officer. The officer’s wife is engaged in fruit farming and the former reportedly files Income Tax returns under his wife’s name. The raid was still underway till reports last came in.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.