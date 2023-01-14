'Raided My House, Office, Searched My Locker': Delhi Dy CM Sisodia on CBI's 'Routine Investigation'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday searched Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s office as part of “routine investigations," in connection to the money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam, sources said. The CBI team visited Sisodia’s office at Delhi Secretariat for fetching some files, they said.

The central agency conducted the searches in response to a notice issued under Section 91 of the CrPC. Section 91 of the CrPC confers power on the court to issue summons to produce documents for the purpose of the trial.

Visuals from outside the Delhi Secretariat where CBI raids are underway at the office of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. pic.twitter.com/ljYXURuPmV— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader has been under the agency’s radar in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy for the national capital.

आज फिर CBI मेरे दफ़्तर पहुँची है. उनका स्वागत है.इन्होंने मेरे घर पर रेड कराई, दफ़्तर में छापा मारा, लॉकर तलशे, मेरे गाँव तक में छानबीन करा ली.मेरे ख़िलाफ़ न कुछ मिला हैं न मिलेगा क्योंकि मैंने कुछ ग़लत किया ही नहीं है. ईमानदारी से दिल्ली के बच्चों की शिक्षा के लिए काम किया है.— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 14, 2023

Sisodia in a tweet in Hindi said, “Today again CBI has reached my office. He is welcome. They raided my house, raided my office, searched my locker, even searched my village. Nothing has been found against me and nothing will be found because I have not done anything wrong. Have sincerely worked for the education of the children of Delhi."

The BJP slammed Sisodia’s statement and termed it a “victim-hood claim." “If we got ₹1 for every misleading, hyperbolic, overreaction, victim-hood claim of Manish Sisodia & AAP - we would have become millionaires by now!" BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a tweet.

"CBI has already clarified that this is a routine investigation. I don't understand why #ManishSisodia always wants to play the victim card.": BJP's @HarishKhuranna expands on his statement as the #CBI searches Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s office. #ArvindKejriwal @Arunima24 pic.twitter.com/EGZles9ujK— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 14, 2023

Speaking to CNN-News18, Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana also questioned Sisodia over alleged “victim-card" despite CBI’s clarification of the searches held as per “routine investigation."

“CBI has already clarified that this is a routine investigation. I don’t understand why Manish Sisodia always wants to play the victim card," he said.

The excise scheme came under the scanner after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. The LG had also suspended 11 excise officials.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary’s report filed in July 2022 showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010.

The CBI, which filed an FIR that had also named Sisodia, has also questioned a number of people and arrested businessman Vijay Nair. It also arrested liquor businessman Abhishek Boinpally.

The CBI had previously raided the premises of the deputy chief minister and some Delhi government bureaucrats after filing the case.

The Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating the alleged irregularities, had on January 6 filed a supplementary charge sheet against five individuals and seven companies in the case. The individuals named in the charge sheet are Vijay Nair, P Sarath Chandra Reddy, Binoy Babu, Boinpally and Amit Arora.

The ED, however, did not name Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

