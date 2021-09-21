Raids Conducted Across Assam for Illegal Land Broking Activities, 453 Held Overnight

Days after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma cautioned all circle officers against the vicious involvement of brokers in land deals and registrations, the authorities began conducting raids against land brokers across the state on Monday night.

Several people were picked up for questioning and are being probed for their involvement in nefarious deals, News18 has learnt.

The Assam Chief Minister on Tuesday said 453 people have been arrested for allegedly being involved in illegal land broking activities.

“453 land brokers picked up so far in continuing raids by @assampolice in our concerted pledge to end #AssamFightsDalalRaj. This notorious practice of brokers/dalals in revenue offices harassing commoners must end. Our fight against nefarious activities will go on relentlessly,” Himanta Biswa said in a tweet.

The State police will continue to take action against those who are harassing people in land revenue offices, he said.

Special DGP (Law and Order), GP Singh, warned that the raids would continue till all “black sheep” are identified. “The action shall continue. We strive to identify the black sheep amongst government personnel involved along with ascertaining unlawful backward and forward linkages of the persons arrested and take further action thereafter,” he tweeted.

These people were apprehended on Monday night for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities related to land purchase, a senior police officer said.

In Kokrajhar district, 14 government employees and land dalals – nine in Gossaigan and five in Bagribari — were picked up by police. Twelve each were taken for questioning in Hailakandi and Karimganj. As many as 23 were picked up from Dhubri. These nefarious deals were responsible for anti-social activities, sources told News18.

The Chief Minister, in a meeting with officials of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department on September 7, had said middlemen must be eliminated from the system and people should be empowered to get their land-related works done without any hassle.

“In line with directions of the Hon @CMOfficeAssam the teams of @assampolice have arrested more than 450 persons last night indulging in unlawful activities involving land sale/purchase/holding," GP Singh said on the microblogging site.

