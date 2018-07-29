Raigad Accident: Kin to Get Govt Jobs

The kin of Raigad bus accident victims will get jobs in the Maharashtra government on compassionate ground, state minister Ravindra Waikar announced on Sunday.All the 30 people killed in the accident on Saturday were staffers of the Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth, located at Dapoli in Ratnagiri district.The state government has already announced a financial assistance of Rs four lakh to the kin of each deceased person."One legal heir from the family of each victim will get a government job. 23 heirs of 30 people who died in the accident would get job, as the deceased were full time staffers. The state government will consider rest seven as thespecial case and see they will also get some government job," said Waikar, who is Guardian Minister of Ratnagiri district.The minister on Sunday visited Dapoli to take stock of the situation.Thirty staffers died after the bus they were travelling in fell into a 500-foot deep gorge in Ambenali ghat, which has sharp curves, near Poladpur town in Raigad district on Saturday.The minister underlined a need to put up barricades in all the 'ghat' sections in the state to avoid recurrence of such accidents.Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena on Sunday announced an aid of Rs one lakh to family members of each of the deceased.The announcement was made by Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Sena MP Anant Gite. ​