Raigad Building Collapse: 60-year-old Woman Rescued from Rubble After 26 Hours

A 60-year-old woman was rescued on Tuesday evening by the NDRF from the debris of Tareq Garden building in Mahad town of Maharashtra 26 hours after the incident, an official said. Mehrunnisa Abdul Hamid Kazi was trapped under the rubble of the five-storey building which collapsed on Monday evening.

Kazi lived on the fifth floor of the building, the official said. After noticing some movement under a portion of the debris, personnel of the National Disaster Response Force succeeded in pulling her out by 9.35pm, and sent her to hospital.

Earlier, the NDRF had rescued four-year-old Mohammad Nadim Bangi safely from the rubble 19 hours after the incident. Twelve persons have been killed in the building collapse and nine injured. At least three more persons were suspected to be stuck under the debris.