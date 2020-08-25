Raigad Building Collapse: Maharashtra Govt Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-gratia Each for Kin of Victims

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who were killed in the Raigad building collapse. The death toll in the incident has now risen to 12.

"We have announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased. Financial assistance of up to Rs 50,000 will be provided to those injured in the incident," said state Minister Vijay Wadettiwar.

"Those who lost their houses should also be given some help, so we will put this in front of the Cabinet tomorrow," he added.

Wadettiwar said the state government would ensure punishment for those responsible for the collapse. "We will not leave people responsible for this collapse, they murdered innocent people. The quality of construction material is very poor and it breaks with the hands," he said.

The police on Tuesday registered an offence against five persons, including the builder and architect of Tareq Garden in connection with the collapse.