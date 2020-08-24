INDIA

Over 70 Feared Trapped as 5-Storey Building Collapses in Raigad; Rescue Op On, Shah & Fadnavis Express Shock

A five-storey building collapsed in Raigad.



An official said that those injured in Raigad building collapse have been taken to a hospital. Maharashtra cabinet minister of state Aditi Tatkare said that local rescue teams are already on the site, while additional teams of NDRF are on their way.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 24, 2020, 9:04 PM IST
Seventeen people have been injured and over 70 are feared trapped as a five-storey building in Raigad's Mahad tehsil collapsed on Monday evening. Three NDRF teams from Pune have been rushed to the spot.

The National Disaster Response Force said the incident took place around 6:50 pm when the building in Kajalpura area collapsed. "Rescue teams have been moved with all necessary CSSR equipment, canine squad, etc" it added.

An official said that the injured have been taken to a hospital. Maharashtra cabinet minister of state Aditi Tatkare said that local rescue teams are already on the site, while additional teams of NDRF are on their way.

Expressing shock over the incident, former CM Devendra Fadnavis and Home Minister Amit Shah said that they were praying for the occupants' safety.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to MLA Bharat Gogawale and Collector Nidhi Chaudhary to inquire about the incident. He has assured them that all possible support will be extended for speedy rescue and relief works.

