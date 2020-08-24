Over 70 Feared Trapped as 5-Storey Building Collapses in Raigad; Rescue Op On, Shah & Fadnavis Express Shock

Seventeen people have been injured and over 70 are feared trapped as a five-storey building in Raigad's Mahad tehsil collapsed on Monday evening. Three NDRF teams from Pune have been rushed to the spot.

The National Disaster Response Force said the incident took place around 6:50 pm when the building in Kajalpura area collapsed. "Rescue teams have been moved with all necessary CSSR equipment, canine squad, etc" it added.

An official said that the injured have been taken to a hospital. Maharashtra cabinet minister of state Aditi Tatkare said that local rescue teams are already on the site, while additional teams of NDRF are on their way.

Expressing shock over the incident, former CM Devendra Fadnavis and Home Minister Amit Shah said that they were praying for the occupants' safety.

Shocked to hear about the building collapse incident at Mahad (Raigad) where many are feared trapped.Praying for everyone’s safety.महाड (रायगड) येथे इमारत कोसळल्याचे वृत्त धक्कादायक आहे. अनेक लोक या मलब्याखाली असल्याच्या बातम्या येत आहेत.सर्व जण सुखरूप राहतील,अशी प्रार्थना करतो — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 24, 2020

The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG @NDRFHQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyone’s safety. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 24, 2020

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to MLA Bharat Gogawale and Collector Nidhi Chaudhary to inquire about the incident. He has assured them that all possible support will be extended for speedy rescue and relief works.