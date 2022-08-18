Raigad on High Alert, Security Up in Mumbai After 'Oman Boats' with Weapons Found Near Coast

Security was tightened in Mumbai on Thursday after two suspicious boats were found near Harihareshwar shore in neighbouring Raigad, following which the district was put on high alert. Initial reports said that three AK 47 rifles, explosives and bullets were seized from the boat.

Sources told News18 that the vessel is a security boat of Oman. Police is investigating the matter, while central agencies have been informed. The agencies are also monitoring the investigation, they added.

As soon as the boat of “Neptune Maritime Security” was found, security was tightened in the financial capital as Mumbai is just 200 km from Harihareshwar shore and Pune is 170 km away. Police have swung into action and checking vehicles on Mumbai-Goa highway.

Sources told News18 that the state agencies have contacted the company whose sticker was found on the box of weapons. The company has informed that one of their yachts had capsized a few days ago in international waters. “The company is into maritime security. Weapons also belong to them as part of security, and those were in the boat when it had capsized,” the sources said.

Maharashtra police, crime branch and the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) are verifying the claim. Neptune Maritime Security, meanwhile, has said that they will issue a statement on the incident shortly.

The RDX that landed at Shrivardhan on Thursday refreshed the memories of 1993 when the explosive was used for the first time to make bombs. The explosions in Mumbai, masterminded by underworld goon Dawood Ibrahim along with Tiger Menon, were the biggest terror attacks to be conducted in India to date.

Anees Ibrahim, Dawood’s younger brother, was assigned the task to get RDX on Indian soil, and the original plan was to bombard Bombay in April 1993, on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti.

