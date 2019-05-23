Raiganj Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Debasree Chaudhuri BJP Debasree Chaudhuri LEADING

Raiganj Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME CPI(M) -- -- Md. Salim BJP -- -- Debasree Chaudhuri KPP(U) -- -- Akik Hossain Chowdhury APOI -- -- Lakshman Murmu SUCI -- -- Sujan Krishna Paul JMM -- -- Santhapan Hasdak INC -- -- Deepa Dasmunsi BSP -- -- Churka Murmu IND -- -- Kumaresh Sarkar IND -- -- Advocate Anjay Debsarma IND -- -- Binoy Kumar Das IND -- -- Md. Sahajan Badsha NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Raju Paul AITC -- -- Agarwal Kanaialal

5. Raiganj is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.7% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.96%. The estimated literacy level of Raiganj is 59.27%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Md Salim of CPM won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,634 votes which was 0.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 28.65% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Deepa Dasmunsi of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,05,203 votes which was 11.70% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 50.26% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 12 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 79.89% and in 2009, the constituency registered 81.09% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Raiganj was: Md Salim (CPM) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,24,014 men, 6,63,479 women and 33 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Raiganj is: 25.6272 88.1318Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: रायगंज, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); রায়গঞ্জ, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); रायगंज, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); રાઇગંજ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); ராய்கான்ச், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); రాయ్ గంజ్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ರಾಯ್​ಗಂಜ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); റായ്ഗഞ്ച്, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)