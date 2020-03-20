Rail Official Suspended for 'Hiding' Her Son in Bengaluru After He Tested Positive for Coronavirus
The official was suspended on Friday after she kept her son, who tested positive after returning from Germany, at a railway guest house to 'protect' her family.
Passengers wear masks in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi on March 16, 2020. Representative Image. (PTI)
New Delhi: An official of South Western Railway has been suspended for "hiding" her son, who returned from Germany and later tested positive for coronavirus, at a railway guest house in Bengaluru, officials said on Friday.
"She not only failed to inform authorities about her son's return from Germany but also endangered the lives of others by lodging him in a railway rest house near the main Bangalore railway station," railway spokesperson E Vijaya said.
The Assistant Personnel Officer (Traffic) has been suspended, Vijaya said.
The 25-year-old man, who came from Germany via Spain and was instructed to be in home quarantine after he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on March 13, later tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18, a railway spokesperson said.
"She virtually hid her son to protect her family but endangered all of us," a South Western Railway official said.
