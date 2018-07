Rail Wheel Factory Recruitment 2018: 192 Apprentice Posts, Apply Before 13th August 2018

Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 192 vacancies for the posts of Apprentices has begun on the official website of Rail Wheel Factory, Bangalore - rwf.indianrailways.gov.in RWF aims to recruit candidates under Apprentices’ Act 1961 in various designated trades for the year 2018-19. An applicant must submit only one application for the post else it would be rejected. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant trade on or before 13th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for RWF Recruitment 2018 for Apprentice Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.rwf.indianrailways.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment of candidates under the Apprentices’ Act 2018 – 19 in RWF’ under ‘News and Announcements’ on home pageStep 3 – Click on linkStep 4 - a PDF file will displayStep 5 – Download the application form and take a printoutStep 6 – Fill the form with required information and send the hardcopy of the prescribed application form along with demand draft and other required documents at the below mentioned address:‘The Office of the Principal, Chief Personnel Officer, Personnel Department, Rail Wheel Factory, Yelahanka, Bangalore – 560064’Unreserved Category – Rs.100SC/ ST/ Female/ Physically Handicapped Category - NILAAI Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 192Fitter – 85Machinist – 31Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) – 8Turner – 5CNC Programming cum Operator (COE Group) – 23Electrician – 18Electronic Mechanic – 22The applicant must be class 10th passed or its equivalent with minimum of 50% marks from a recognized Board.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:Official Advertisement:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 15 to 24 years as on 13th August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The applicant will be paid a stipend of Rs.6,841 per month during the period of apprenticeship training in the Factory.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Final Merit List of percentage of marks obtained by the candidates.Last date of submission of Application – 13th August 2018Date of display of list of selected candidates – 20th September 2018Tentative date of commencement of Training – 9th October 2018