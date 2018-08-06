GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

RailTel Recruitment 2018: 53 Posts, Apply before 18th August 2018

Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 18th August 2018, 12:00 noon.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 6, 2018, 4:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
RailTel Recruitment 2018: 53 Posts, Apply before 18th August 2018
Picture for representation.
Loading...
RailTel Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 53 vacancies for the post of Assistant General Manager (Technical), Senior Manager/ Operation Support System (NOC Process & Practices), Senior Manager/ Operation Support System (Service Assurance) and Assistant Manager (Technical) has begun on the official website of RailTel Corporation of India Limited, New Delhi - railtelindia.com.

RailTel aims to engage candidates on a probation period of 2 years. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 18th August 2018, 12:00 noon by following the instructions mentioned below:

How to apply for RailTel Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.railtelindia.com/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Career’ on the top of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Current Job Openings’
Step 4 – Click on link ‘Apply Online’ against ‘Recruitment on the post of Assistant Managers (Technical), Senior Manager (OSS) and Assistant General Manager (Technical)’
Step 5 – Accept the terms and conditions
Step 6 – Register yourself first
Step 6 – Fill the details and click on Submit
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the form with required details, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link for Registration - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/57346/Registration.html

Direct Link for Login - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/57346/login.html
Application Fee:

Unreserved Category – Rs.1200
SC/ ST/ PwD Category – Rs.600
RailTel Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 53
Assistant General Manager (Technical) – 7
Senior Manager/ Operation Support System (NOC Process & Practices) – 1
Senior Manager/ Operation Support System (Service Assurance) – 1
Assistant Manager (Technical) - 44

Official Advertisement:
https://www.railtelindia.com/images/careers/Vacancy%20notice%20E-0,%20E-3,%20E-4%20-%20Final.pdf

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Online Test to be conducted at Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Guwahati. Candidates who will clear the Online Test will qualify for an Interview.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...