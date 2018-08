RailTel Recruitment 2018: 53 Posts, Apply before 18th August 2018

RailTel Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 53 vacancies for the post of Assistant General Manager (Technical), Senior Manager/ Operation Support System (NOC Process & Practices), Senior Manager/ Operation Support System (Service Assurance) and Assistant Manager (Technical) has begun on the official website of RailTel Corporation of India Limited, New Delhi - railtelindia.com RailTel aims to engage candidates on a probation period of 2 years. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 18th August 2018, 12:00 noon by following the instructions mentioned below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.railtelindia.com/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Career’ on the top of home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Current Job Openings’Step 4 – Click on link ‘Apply Online’ against ‘Recruitment on the post of Assistant Managers (Technical), Senior Manager (OSS) and Assistant General Manager (Technical)’Step 5 – Accept the terms and conditionsStep 6 – Register yourself firstStep 6 – Fill the details and click on SubmitStep 7 – Login with required credentialsStep 8 – Fill the form with required details, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/57346/Registration.html Direct Link for Login - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/57346/login.html Application Fee:Unreserved Category – Rs.1200SC/ ST/ PwD Category – Rs.600RailTel Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 53Assistant General Manager (Technical) – 7Senior Manager/ Operation Support System (NOC Process & Practices) – 1Senior Manager/ Operation Support System (Service Assurance) – 1Assistant Manager (Technical) - 44The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Online Test to be conducted at Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Guwahati. Candidates who will clear the Online Test will qualify for an Interview.