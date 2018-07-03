Railtel Recruitment 2018: 8 Deputy Manager Posts, Apply Before July 14

Railtel Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 8 vacancies for the post of Deputy Manager (Technical) on regular basis has begun on the official website of RailTel Corporation of India Limited, Delhi - railtelindia.com. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 14th July 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:for Railtel Recruitment 2018 for Deputy Manager Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.railtelindia.comStep 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the top head of home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Current Job Openings’Step 4 – Click on link ‘Apply Online’ under ‘Recruitment on the posts of Deputy Manager (Technical)’Step 5 – Fill the details and RegisterStep 6 – User name will be generated and sent to registered email IDStep 7 – Click on ‘Employee Login’Step 8 – Login with required credentialsStep 9 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 10 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference- http://recruitment.railtelindia.com/PreApplication_Form.aspx?VID=CpDT4ZYr2m4vikUnreserved Category – Rs.500SC/ ST/ PWD – Rs.250Railtel Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 8Unreserved – 4OBC-NCL – 3SC - 1The applicant must be BE/ BTech/ B.Sc (Engineering) in Electronics & Telecom or Telecom or Electronics or any other combination of engineering branches, where Electronics is one of the main branches e.g. Electronics & Instrumentation with qualified GATE-2018 in EC paper.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:http://recruitment.railtelindia.com/JobFiles/Vacancy%20notice%20-for%20website%20(1).pdfApplicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 28 years as on 14th July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.40,000 – Rs.1,40,000.The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of GATE-2018 score in EC paper and selection will be done on the basis of an Interview.