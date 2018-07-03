English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Railtel Recruitment 2018: 8 Deputy Manager Posts, Apply Before July 14
Railtel Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 8 vacancies for the post of Deputy Manager (Technical) on regular basis has begun on the official website of RailTel Corporation of India Limited, Delhi - railtelindia.com
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Railtel Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 8 vacancies for the post of Deputy Manager (Technical) on regular basis has begun on the official website of RailTel Corporation of India Limited, Delhi - railtelindia.com. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 14th July 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:
How to apply for Railtel Recruitment 2018 for Deputy Manager Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.railtelindia.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the top head of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Current Job Openings’
Step 4 – Click on link ‘Apply Online’ under ‘Recruitment on the posts of Deputy Manager (Technical)’
Step 5 – Fill the details and Register
Step 6 – User name will be generated and sent to registered email ID
Step 7 – Click on ‘Employee Login’
Step 8 – Login with required credentials
Step 9 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 10 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - http://recruitment.railtelindia.com/PreApplication_Form.aspx?VID=CpDT4ZYr2m4vik
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.500
SC/ ST/ PWD – Rs.250
Railtel Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 8
Unreserved – 4
OBC-NCL – 3
SC - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be BE/ BTech/ B.Sc (Engineering) in Electronics & Telecom or Telecom or Electronics or any other combination of engineering branches, where Electronics is one of the main branches e.g. Electronics & Instrumentation with qualified GATE-2018 in EC paper.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
http://recruitment.railtelindia.com/JobFiles/Vacancy%20notice%20-for%20website%20(1).pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 28 years as on 14th July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.40,000 – Rs.1,40,000.
Selection Process:
The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of GATE-2018 score in EC paper and selection will be done on the basis of an Interview.
Also Watch
How to apply for Railtel Recruitment 2018 for Deputy Manager Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.railtelindia.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the top head of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Current Job Openings’
Step 4 – Click on link ‘Apply Online’ under ‘Recruitment on the posts of Deputy Manager (Technical)’
Step 5 – Fill the details and Register
Step 6 – User name will be generated and sent to registered email ID
Step 7 – Click on ‘Employee Login’
Step 8 – Login with required credentials
Step 9 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 10 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - http://recruitment.railtelindia.com/PreApplication_Form.aspx?VID=CpDT4ZYr2m4vik
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.500
SC/ ST/ PWD – Rs.250
Railtel Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 8
Unreserved – 4
OBC-NCL – 3
SC - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be BE/ BTech/ B.Sc (Engineering) in Electronics & Telecom or Telecom or Electronics or any other combination of engineering branches, where Electronics is one of the main branches e.g. Electronics & Instrumentation with qualified GATE-2018 in EC paper.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
http://recruitment.railtelindia.com/JobFiles/Vacancy%20notice%20-for%20website%20(1).pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 28 years as on 14th July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.40,000 – Rs.1,40,000.
Selection Process:
The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of GATE-2018 score in EC paper and selection will be done on the basis of an Interview.
Also Watch
-
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
-
Sunday 01 July , 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Monday 02 July , 2018 Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Monday 02 July , 2018 Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
Sunday 01 July , 2018 In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Conversation with Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes on Lifestyle Cycling Culture in India
- Priyanka Chopra Gets Notice from BMC for Illegal Construction
- Hina Khan Gets Trolled Yet Again for Wearing ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit At Children's Event
- Smriti Irani's Hilarious Caption on Husband Zubin & Shah Rukh Khan's Photo Will Make Your Day
- FIFA World Cup 2018 - Belgium Complete Stunning Comeback to Break Japanese Hearts - Relive the Goals