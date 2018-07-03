GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Railtel Recruitment 2018: 8 Deputy Manager Posts, Apply Before July 14

Railtel Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 8 vacancies for the post of Deputy Manager (Technical) on regular basis has begun on the official website of RailTel Corporation of India Limited, Delhi - railtelindia.com

Contributor Content

Updated:July 3, 2018, 3:53 PM IST
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Railtel Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 8 vacancies for the post of Deputy Manager (Technical) on regular basis has begun on the official website of RailTel Corporation of India Limited, Delhi - railtelindia.com. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 14th July 2018 by following the below mentioned instructions:

How to apply for Railtel Recruitment 2018 for Deputy Manager Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.railtelindia.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ on the top head of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Current Job Openings’
Step 4 – Click on link ‘Apply Online’ under ‘Recruitment on the posts of Deputy Manager (Technical)’
Step 5 – Fill the details and Register
Step 6 – User name will be generated and sent to registered email ID
Step 7 – Click on ‘Employee Login’
Step 8 – Login with required credentials
Step 9 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 10 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link - http://recruitment.railtelindia.com/PreApplication_Form.aspx?VID=CpDT4ZYr2m4vik

Application Fee:

Unreserved Category – Rs.500
SC/ ST/ PWD – Rs.250
Railtel Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 8
Unreserved – 4
OBC-NCL – 3
SC - 1

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must be BE/ BTech/ B.Sc (Engineering) in Electronics & Telecom or Telecom or Electronics or any other combination of engineering branches, where Electronics is one of the main branches e.g. Electronics & Instrumentation with qualified GATE-2018 in EC paper.

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
http://recruitment.railtelindia.com/JobFiles/Vacancy%20notice%20-for%20website%20(1).pdf

Age Limit:

Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 28 years as on 14th July 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.40,000 – Rs.1,40,000.

Selection Process:

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of GATE-2018 score in EC paper and selection will be done on the basis of an Interview.

