RailTel to Set up Edge Data Centres in 102 Towns

RailTel Corporation, an enterprise of the Ministry of Railways, will be setting up data centres at 102 locations across the country. Reports claim that Railtel is looking for partners for assistance in building these Edge Data Centres. A high-tech communication project has been proposed to set up these data centres, especially in Tier-II and Tier-III cities across the country.

These centres will be built on land owned by the Ministry of Railways. The associates or partners interested in collaborating on this project must be registered companies or partnership firms in India. An investment of Rs 500 crore is expected for the project.

As per the reports, RailTel has invited the eligible companies to set up edge data centres at more than 100 railway stations across the country.

As per the proposed scheme, the initial capacity of each edge data centre could be around 20 racks (5 kW to 10 kW each). However, some convertible rack edge data centres can also be made at different locations depending on the requirements and availability of space, power and other resources.

RailTel has over 9,300 Points of Presence (PoP) and extensive optical fibre connectivity along the railway tracks, which facilitates the basic infrastructure for setting up of edge data centres. RailTel will be responsible for providing internet connectivity to the selected business associates.

RailTel is a Central government public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways that provides Information and Communication Technology (ICT) services. It is one of the largest neutral telecommunications infrastructure providers in India, having a route of more than 60,000 kilometres of railway tracks. This pan-India optical fibre cable (OFC) network covers the rural and urban areas of the country.

