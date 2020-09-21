Railway Board Activates the Link to Check the RRB NTPC 2020 Application Status, Link Available Till September 30

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the link to check the RRB NTPC 2020 application status for candidates on its official website. Candidates who have applied for various post in the non-technical popular category (NTPC) will be able to check their RRB NTPC application status till September 30.

The exams for RRB NTPC, Isolated and Ministerial Category, and Level 1 Category will be conducted from December 15. The Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had announced the same on September 7. He also informed that the schedule for the exams will be released soon.

RRB NTPC application status: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of RRB rrbonlinereg.co.in

Step 2: Click on the link, “Application Status”

Step 3: Select the city/Region and enter your Registration number and Date of birth

Step 4: Click on the log in and submit

Step 5: Your RRB NTPC Application status will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can also check their application status by clicking on the link given below

There are around 1 lakh, 40 thousand and 640 vacancies for RRB NTPC, isolated and ministerial category and level -1 posts this year, for which over 2 crores students have applied. There are 35, 227 vacancies in NTPC for Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master.

The Ministerial and Isolated Category has vacancies for 24 posts which includes Stenographers, Chief Law Assistants, Staff and Welfare Inspectors, Finger Print Examiner, Publicity Inspector, Photographer, Lab Assistant, Chemist and Metallurgist among others.

There are 1,937 vacancies in Level 1 Paramedical, out of which 1109 seats are for Staff Nurse, 289 seats in Health and Malaria Inspector Grade III, and 277 seats for Pharmacist Grade III. Rest of the vacancies are divided for 13 different posts.

The RRB NTPC 2020 application form was available from March 1 to April 5. The RRB NTPC 2020 exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted in June 2020. However, it gets delayed due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country.