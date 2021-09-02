Railway Board Asks Employees To Wear Office Uniform; Warns of Disciplinary Action

The Railway Board has issued a circular asking those employees who are getting uniform allowance to come to office in clean uniform. This came after the board received complaints that many employees took uniform allowance but do not come to the office wearing uniforms. Now, the board has declared that disciplinary action will also be taken against such employees who have taken the allowance but refused to wear office uniforms. The allowance for uniforms will be stopped if the employees do not comply with the rules issued in the circular, warned the board.

The circular issued by the Railway Board has stated that, according to the guidelines of the Department of Personnel and Training, the employees who are given a uniform allowance by the Ministry of Railways are expected to come to the office wearing neat uniforms.

All the multi-tasking staff (MTS) and some other employees of group C have been asked to abide by the rules issued in the circular. They have been asked to follow the guidelines issued by the board. Non-compliance with uniform wearing rules by the concerned employees shows negligence towards office etiquette on their part, the board stated.

The private secretaries of all the officers of the Ministry of Railways have been instructed to ensure that guidelines should be implemented.

The Director of the National Rail Museum, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi has also been directed to ensure compliance with the circular and ask the employees posted in the museum to come to the office in a clean uniform.

Staff car drivers and the employees posted in the staff canteen of the Board have also been asked to comply with the circular.

The Railway Board is the apex body of the Indian Railways. It reports to Parliament through the Ministry of Railways.

