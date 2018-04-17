English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Railway Bogey Turned Into Maternity Ward in UP After Woman Goes Into Labour Pain
Suman Devi (30) was on her way to Gorakhpur for her delivery with her husband on Monday when she developed labour pain. As the train approached Sitapur, her condition worsened.
(Representative Image)
Sitapur: Thanks to the swift thinking of a Government Railway Police (GRP) official, a railway bogey was turned into a makeshift maternity ward when a passenger developed labour pain on-board the Jan Nayak Express at the Cantt Station.
Suman Devi (30) was on her way to Gorakhpur for her delivery with her husband on Monday when she developed labour pain. As the train approached Sitapur, her condition worsened, a railway official said.
Her husband Hariom informed SO GRP Sitapur, Suresh Yadav, who along with a doctor and lady constable, promptly attended to the situation.
Yadav wasted no time in arranging for the delivery inside the bogey itself with the help of women passengers.
Suman gave birth to a boy, and in the meantime, an ambulance was arranged to take her and the child to the district hospital, Sitapur.
The train was delayed for about an hour, Yadav said, adding the mother-son duo were doing fine.
Suman Devi (30) was on her way to Gorakhpur for her delivery with her husband on Monday when she developed labour pain. As the train approached Sitapur, her condition worsened, a railway official said.
Her husband Hariom informed SO GRP Sitapur, Suresh Yadav, who along with a doctor and lady constable, promptly attended to the situation.
Yadav wasted no time in arranging for the delivery inside the bogey itself with the help of women passengers.
Suman gave birth to a boy, and in the meantime, an ambulance was arranged to take her and the child to the district hospital, Sitapur.
The train was delayed for about an hour, Yadav said, adding the mother-son duo were doing fine.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
