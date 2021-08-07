Railway Employee Walks 7 Kilometers In Heavy Rain To Fix Communication System

An employee of the Kota Railway Division has now become talk of the town for showing an exemplary commitment for his job. This employee of the Indian Railways did not hesitate to walk kilometers late at night braving the rain to fix a communication device for uninterrupted running of trains. He walked 7 kilometers in the middle of the night despite heavy rain to restore the communication system. The failed communication system could have stranded trains on the track.

Indian Railways, especially the Kota Railway division, is appreciating Rahul, who works as an MCF in Lakheri, for his efforts to fix faulty communication devices on a rainy night when the tracks were almost submerged in water due to heavy rain.

Like any other staff member, Rahul could have refused to fix the faulty communication system at midnight, when it was raining heavily. But, this railway employee decided to walk for seven kilometers along the railway tracks in pitch dark night for his duty.

DRM Pankaj Sharma and other senior officials are patting Rahul’s back and appreciating him for fixing the communication system in the middle of the night despite the torrential rain.

A Kota Division railway official speaking to the media said, “Around 1:30 am on August 3 we received information that our communication devices had malfunctioned at level crossing number 137 and our track circuits and the point machine installed at the yard between Lakeri and Indragarh had stopped functioning due to heavy rain.”

“With the failure of the track circuit and point machine our communication network failed and we were forced to halt our services,” added the railway official.

He further added that Rahul, who was stationed at Indragarh as a failure attendant and was on night duty became a saviour for the passengers.

“The young boy walked for almost two kilometers to first fix the faulty communication device in level crossing number 137 and then for another seven kilometers to our yard to fix the point machine and the track circuits. He fixed our networking system, while it was raining heavily along with heavy winds and thunder,” added the officer.

