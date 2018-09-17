English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Gateman's Hands Cut Off for Refusing to Open Railway Crossing, Battling for Life in Hospital
Pathak, 28, whose hands were severed in the assault late Sunday, has been admitted to a hospital in Rohini, the officials said.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Gateman Kundan Pathak's refusal to open a level crossing gate in north Delhi's Narela area because a train was approaching could cost him both his hands with bike-borne assailants hacking at him till he collapsed, railway officials said on Monday.
Pathak, 28, whose hands were severed in the assault late Sunday, has been admitted to a hospital in Rohini, the officials said.
He also received serious injuries to his legs and neck.
Pathak was manning gate number 19 between Narela and Rathdhana Sunday night when three men on a bike demanded that the level crossing gate be opened. He refused as the 18101Muri Exp was approaching, officials said.
He has now been shifted to Saroj Hospital, Rohini, where he is currently undergoing major surgery.
Senior railway officials and railway doctors are present at the hospital.
"All expenses are being taken care of by railways to see to it that he survives and comes back amongst us," the railways said.
An FIR has been lodged against unknown persons.
