Railway Haryana: Palam 360 Khap Chief Takes Pledge To Save Breaking Marriages

After banning dowry and other ‘social evils’, Haryana’s Khap panchayats will now work towards saving marriages from breaking down. A pledge regarding this has been taken by Ramkumar Solanki, the newly-elected head of Palam 360 Khap. Solanki was elected as the new head of Palam 360 Khap panchayat after the previous office-holder Kishanchand renounced his duties due to old age. Although Solank has already replaced him, a formal announcement will be made on July 18.

On July 18, a Mahapanchayat will be organized at Dada Dev temple in the village. Today, the representatives of the Khap reached Siddhipur Lowa village with an invitation, which is termed a “letter” in Khap panchayat’s language. The team was received at Lowa no 17 by Ashok Mann, who is the eldest son of the late Srichand Mann.

Solanki and Kishanchand were welcomed by Khap chiefs Ashok Mann, Dalbir Mann and Sikandar Mann. The invitation was accepted by the trio, who also extended their support to the newly-elected Panchayat head. Ramkumar Solanki told the media that Khaps work for the betterment of society, mentioning their tough stance against the dowry system.

Right now, he said, his priority was to save marriages from breaking down over small things. Nowadays, he said, marriages are breaking down over the smallest of things. One of the reasons for this is the lack of good etiquettes and mannerisms in youngsters, he said. Therefore, in every village which comes under the Khap, the children should receive good values, and an awareness campaign would be run in the village.

