Railway jobs 2021: 16000 Apprentice Jobs For Class 10, 12 Pass

The Railway Recruitment Board of the Indian Railways has issued notification for the recruitment of Apprentices in several zones. A total of 16,510 vacant posts in South Central Railway, Eastern Railway, West Central Railway, North Central Railway and East Central Railway zones will be filled up. The application process for the candidates has already started. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of the RRB.

The candidates applying for these posts are required to have an ITI degree in relevant trade from a recognized institute or university. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit list prepared as per the educational qualification. For more information the candidates can read the notification released on the official website.

Educational qualification

The candidates applying for these posts should have passed class 10 or 12 from recognised boards. Also the candidate should have an ITI certificate in the relevant trade they are applying for.

South Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021

The South Central Railway is carrying out the recruitment process for 4103 Apprentice posts. The process of application for these posts has started from October 4. The interested candidates are advised to visit the official website (www.scr.indianrailways.gov.in ) for completing the application process. The last date to apply for the job is November 3.

Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021

The Railway Recruitment Board has also invited applications for a total of 3366 vacancies of Apprentices in Eastern Railway. The application process began from October 4. The interested candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website (www.rrcer.com).

The last date for submitting applications is November 3.

West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021

The Railway Recruitment Board had also announced Apprentice Recruitment 2021 for 2226 vacancies in West Central Railway. The application process for these posts has started from October 11. The candidates can apply through the official website (wcr.indianrailways.gov.in).

The last date of applying for the job is November 10.

East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021

The East Central Railway has also invited applications for 2206 vacant Apprentice posts. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website (www.rrcecr.gov.in). The process of application is underway from October 5.

North Central Railway Recruitment 2021

The North Central Railway has also released a notification to fill up 1664 vacant Apprentice posts. The application process for these posts starts from November 2. The candidates will be able to apply by visiting the official website (www.rrcpryj.org).

The last date of applying for the job is December 1.

