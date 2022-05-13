Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav Flags Off Daily Jaipur-Delhi-Jaipur Sainik Express

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday flagged off the Jaipur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jaipur Sainik Express rail service via video conferencing from Rail Bhawan in the national capital. Instead of tri-weekly, the Sainik Express will now run every day, expanding connectivity to the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan (Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts).
“They have given a special identity to this area by illuminating the name of the country and their region in the army. The soldiers of this area use this rail for transportation, following which, this rail service between Jaipur-Delhi via Sikar is being operated in the name of Sainik Express," he said.
On this occasion, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav appreciated the hard work of local Sikar and Jhunjhunu MPs and recalled the glorious heritage of Rajasthan.
“People of this region are rendering their services in all parts of the army. At such a place, the operation of rail service under the name Sainik Express has its own special importance,” the railway minister said.
With the daily operation of Sainik Express and its extension to Delhi, tourism in the area will get a good boost. Along with this, social and educational activities will also be encouraged.
For the unversed, the Shekhawati region is significant for tourism, the army, and education. Pilani and Laxmangarh are counted as famous education areas in India. Religious places in the picturesque hills like Khatu, Salasar, Jeenmata, Shakambhari Mata, etc. located in this region are recognised all over India.
