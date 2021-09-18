Railway Minister Asks Passenger to Inaugurate IRCTC’s Food Court at New Delhi Railway Station

In collaboration with the PKS Hospitality Group of Chennai, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has set up a 24*7 food court at the Ajmeri Gate side of the New Delhi Railway Station. In the latest update, according to a leading news portal, on Friday, i.e, September 17,the Union Minister of Railways Ashwani Vaishnaw inaugurated the first-ever 24*7 Food Court ‘Pop n Hop.’ At the time of inauguration, as a warm gesture, the Union minister asked a passenger to cut the ribbon and open the doors of the facility.

#IRCTC's new Food Plaza 'Pop n Hop' has been opened today at New Delhi Railway Station on Platform No. 16. The Food Plaza offers multiple brands like KFC, Domino's, Haldiram's, Wow Momos and other reputed joints to add more choices to the travelling passengers.— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) September 17, 2021

ETimes reported that the food court will not only be accessible to travelers, but also the non-travelers, and for people who wish to enjoy an array of flavours on-the-go. A 24*7 Food Courts chain, Pop n Hop has a couple of centers in South India under the leadership of Mihraz Ebrahim, who is the Managing Director of PK SHEFI Hospitality (PKS Group).

With the launch of this multi-cuisine food court, ten national and international brands including KFC, Domino’s, Wow Momo, Doner and Burger, Haldiram’s, Roll Station, and Mughal Lane have come under one roof.

The food court has a seating capacity of 240 people as it is spread across 6,000 sq feet and 2 floors. With the launch of the 24*7 food court at one of the busiest hubs for travellers, the brand aims to provide quality food accessible to commuters.

The F&B advisory firm, SRED had meticulously planned and conceptualised the development of the project. It has successfully integrated platform vending at the food plaza and has also brought in iconic QSR brands for the first time to New Delhi Railway station.

Ebrahim thanked IRCTC and Indian Railways for trusting his company in their vision of upgrading the railway station for a better customer experience.

