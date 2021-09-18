Railway Minister Rides a Floor Cleaning Car at New Delhi Railway Station

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has been earlier seen with passengers on a train and listening to problems or talking to a train driver. But on Friday he was seen riding a floor mopping car on the platform at New Delhi railway station. The passengers present at the platform were surprised to see the Minister’s act.

The occasion was the launching of the ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’, the cleanliness drive of the Indian Railways. On this occasion many senior officials including the GM of Northern Railway and DRM of Delhi division were present. Swachhta Pakhwada is celebrated by Indian Railways every year. This year too it was started by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw from New Delhi station.

He reached the New Delhi railway station in the morning. There he checked the mechanised cleaning process. After this he himself rode a floor mopping car on platform number one. Some surprised passengers even asked the officials present there about what was happening. After this the Railway Minister asked the passengers crossing the foot over bridge about the cleanliness of trains and platforms.

The passengers seemed to be satisfied with the cleanliness. A tweet regarding this activity of the Railway Minister has been posted by the ministry on its official handle which also has a small clip of the minister riding the cleaning car.

The tweet mentioned that the Indian Railways is celebrating Swachhta Pakhwara (15 September- 2 October, 2021). The Minister visited the New Delhi station and drove the cleaning machine to motivate and encourage the housekeeping staff.

The minister also inaugurated a new food plaza for the passengers, built by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) on the Ajmeri Gate side of the New Delhi Railway station.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here