‘Plane seat or train seat’ – this is the question that Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asked his nearly 1 million followers on Twitter on Saturday.

Vaishnaw shared a picture of a baby enjoying the view outside and posed the question – ‘plane seat or train seat’ to his followers. The photo shows off the seat tray feature that flight seats have. The baby is seen placed on two such trays with a blanket on top.

Some users hailed the ‘futuristic coaches’ and said they hoped to see more changes like this in Indian trains.

Baby On Board!Plane seat or train seat?Guess ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/x5snDfHADb— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 3, 2023

The Raiway minister often posts interactive questions, quizzes for his followers, engaging with them via Twitter.

His social media posts regularly offer travelers a platform to share their grievances, which are usually addressed by the Railway Seva account, which responds to people and their concerns.

He recently posted a before and after video of upgraded toilet designs for existing railway coaches. He was also spotted inspecting the revamped coach toilets.

Railways saw a 72% increase in budget allocation by the centre compared to the previous year. For Indian Railways, the highest ever expenditure was announced at Rs 2.40 lakh crore. This was nine times the outlay made in FY 2013-14, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The railways’ revenue earnings sharply increased by 73% in the passenger segment during April-January 2023 as compared to the same period last year, according to a statement issued by the railways.

