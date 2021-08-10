Railway Monthly Pass: BMC's Big Plans to Run Mumbai Local Trains Amid Covid-19 Explained

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced new arrangements to avail local train services including its Railway Monthly Pass beginning from Wednesday, August 11 from 7 am at suburban railway stations.

The announcement comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that fully vaccinated citizens can travel in local trains from August 15, but a gap of 14 days from the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine is necessary to avail the facility. The applications for the pass, which will be QR code-based, will be available at 65 railway stations that come under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) jurisdiction.

Here’s a list of all you need to know about the Railway Monthly Pass:

• Government or semi-government and other employees in essential services will be allowed to travel by local trains as per the prevailing practice, irrespective of Covid vaccination. They will be permitted to travel on suburban trains on a regular basis.

• All municipal corporations, municipal councils, local self government institutions in Mumbai Metropolitan Region have been directed to make similar arrangements from tomorrow. Residents of the respective areas must go to the nearest railway station and complete the procedure duly, the BMC advised.

• The process of making the facility available online is underway. However, it may take a little more time. The offline process will continue until further notice. Therefore, we appeal to the citizens to co-operate by not crowding and letting citizens obtain passes or tickets who need it more, in a step by step and organised manner.

• Once the online process starts, obtaining Railway Monthly Pass will be easier. The same will also continue till further instructions are issued.

• The BMC has also appointed Nodal Officers for smooth implementation of the entire process. Necessary training is also being given to the staff.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has appealed to the citizens of Mumbai to co-operate in regard with the arrangements made by the BMC and Maharashtra government.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here