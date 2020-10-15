Railway Pantry Service Employee Arrested For Carrying Ganja

Panaji: Vasco Railway Police in Goa on Thursday arrested an employee of pantry service of the Goa Express for possessing drugs. Mohammad Gulzar Shaikh (33), originally from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, was found to be carrying sixty grams of ganja worth Rs 10,000, a police spokesperson said.

He was arrested at Vasco railway station following a tip-off that a person working with pantry section of Goa Express was carrying the banned substance to deliver it to a customer in Goa. He told police that he purchased the contraband in Delhi and further probe was on, the spokesperson said.

