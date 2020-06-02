INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives

BREAKINGNEWS

  • Manoj Tiwari Removed from Delhi BJP Chief's Post, Aadesh Gupta to Take Over
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Railway Police Headquarters in Lucknow Sealed After Driver Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Image for representation. (Reuters)

A few hours after the ADG sealed the office premises, four other Railway Police personnel, who were quarantined at the GRP Lines in Charbagh, tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

  • IANS Lucknow
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 11:42 AM IST
Share this:

The entire floor of the railway police headquarters in the Signature building in Lucknow has been sealed for 48 hours after the driver of the staff officer of the Additional Director General (ADG) Railways, tested positive for coronavirus.

The floor sealed on Monday evening is now being disinfected and sanitized.

A few hours after the ADG sealed the office premises, four other Railway Police personnel, who were quarantined at the GRP Lines in Charbagh, tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

The ADG Railways, Sanjeev Singhal said that his staff officer had returned from leave on Thursday last and his driver stays in the Police Lines where some policemen had tested positive for corona.

The driver was also sent for the corona test and his samples tested positive.

The driver R A Verma had been coming to the Signature building regularly and hence the chances of the other personnel and officers he came in contact with, getting infected was there.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading