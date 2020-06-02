Railway Police Headquarters in Lucknow Sealed After Driver Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The entire floor of the railway police headquarters in the Signature building in Lucknow has been sealed for 48 hours after the driver of the staff officer of the Additional Director General (ADG) Railways, tested positive for coronavirus.

The floor sealed on Monday evening is now being disinfected and sanitized.

A few hours after the ADG sealed the office premises, four other Railway Police personnel, who were quarantined at the GRP Lines in Charbagh, tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

The ADG Railways, Sanjeev Singhal said that his staff officer had returned from leave on Thursday last and his driver stays in the Police Lines where some policemen had tested positive for corona.

The driver was also sent for the corona test and his samples tested positive.

The driver R A Verma had been coming to the Signature building regularly and hence the chances of the other personnel and officers he came in contact with, getting infected was there.