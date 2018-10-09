GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Railway Recruitment 2018: 2600 Trackman Posts for Re-Engagement of Retired Railways Personnel in Northern Railways

Contributor Content

Updated:October 9, 2018, 11:08 AM IST
Railway Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 2600 Trackman posts has been released by the Northern Railways, Moradabad on its official website – nr.indianrailways.gov.in, as per which, the Northern Railways aims to Re-Engage retired railway employees for its various departments.

Eligibility Criteria:

The retired railway personnel must not have retired under ‘Largess’ scheme apart from suspended/mandatory/voluntary retirement. The applicant must be able to clear the verification of his last 5 years of work record.

Application Process:

Interested candidates need to send their application offline at Divisional Personnel Officer, Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh so as it reaches on or before 15th October 2018 along with the documents mentioned in the official advertisement.

Medical Test:

Candidates will have to undergo a medical test to ascertain their fitness for the re-engagement.

Vacancy Details:

2600 vacancies for the post of Trackman in Northern Railways for Re-Engagement of retired employees.

Age-Limit:

The applicant must fall under the age-limit of 65 years.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be paid on the basis of their last drawn salary minus pension they are receiving currently.

Working Hours:

The number of working hours will be same as required for the post of Trackman.

Official Advertisement:

Interested and eligible candidates can read through the official advertisement at the below mentioned url:

http://www.nr.indianrailways.gov.in/nr/recruitment/1536825579439_cpro-%20hindi-12092018.pdf
