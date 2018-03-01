Railway Recruitment 2018 Last Date Extended to March 31: 89000+ Vacancies, Apply Now

Railway Recruitment 2018 last date to apply online for Group C and Group D posts has been extended to 31st March 2018 by the Ministry of Railways.In one of the largest recruitment drives of Indian Railways, applications were invited via Centralized Employment Notices - CEN 01/2018 & CEN 02/2018 to fill 26,502 Group C vacancies and 62,907 Group D vacancies in various Regional Railway Boards of the Indian Railways. Class 10th passed or ITI trade certificate holders are eligible to apply for various jobs.Earlier, the last date to apply for these posts was 5th and 12th March 2018, however, due to change in eligibility criteria to Class 10th only, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal had indicated an extension of the deadline. Candidates who have not applied until now can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 31st March 2018.– Visit the official website of Indian Railways - http://www.indianrailways.gov.in– Click on the Recruitment tab in the top navigation bar– Click on the RRBs that you are eligible to apply for– Click on 'आवेदन के लिए यहाँ क्लिक करें Click here to Apply for CEN 01/2018'orआवेदन के लिए यहाँ क्लिक करें Click here to Apply for CEN 02/2018Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceLast date to Apply Online – 31st March 2018Last date of Pay Online Fee – 31st March 2018Last date of SBI Challan – 31st March 2018Last date of Post Office Challan – 29th March 2018Recruitment Exam – April/May 2018 (tentative)The selection process will comprise of a Computer Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Detailed Verification (DV). The CBT will comprise of multiple-choice questions and to qualify for next level, the candidates need to score minimum 40% for General category, 30% for OBC, 30% for SC and 25% for ST.