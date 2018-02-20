English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Railway Recruitment 2018: Roundup February 2018, Positions Closing Soon, Apply Now!
Here’s a roundup for Railways Recruitment 2018 for which the application process is closing in February 2018 and interested candidates must apply on or before the closing date.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Various Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are currently inviting applications for Indian Railways Recruitment 2018. Here’s a roundup for Railways Recruitment 2018 for which the application process is closing in February 2018 and interested candidates must apply on or before the closing date.
1. RRC Central Railway Notification No. RRC/CR/03/2017 – Closing Today i.e. 20th February 2018
The Central Railways Recruitment 2018 to fill 21 Sports Quota jobs will close today at 5PM, interested candidates can find more details here:
2. East Central Railway Notification No. RRC/ECR/HRD/Act. App./2018 – Closing on 28th February 2018, 5PM
Railway Recruitment 2018 in East Central Railways to engage 1898 candidates for Apprenticeship Training under the Apprentices Act 1961 will close on 28th February 2018, 5PM. Know more here:
Meanwhile, one of the largest Indian Railways Recruitment to fill 62907 vacancies for Group D via Notification CEN 02/2018 is under process and candidates can apply on or before 12th March 2018. Know more here:
Also, Indian Railways Centralized Recruitment to recruit 26502 candidates for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician via Notification CEN 01/2018 is also open till 5th March 2018. Know more here:
