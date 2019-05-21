English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Railway Recruitment 2019: Integral Coach Factory Releases 992 Posts at icf.indianrailways.gov.in; Apply by June 24
The last day to fill and submit the online application form for Integral Coach Factory recruitment is June 24.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Railway Recruitment 2019| The Integral Coach Factory has released application form for as many as 992 Apprentice Posts on Tuesday at its official website icf.indianrailways.gov.in (https://icf.indianrailways.gov.in/). The Integral Coach Factory is an expert in manufacturing rail coaches and has production units in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and has published a recruitment notification for several posts as well as it had mentioned the number of vacancies for fresher and Ex ITI. Direct link for filling application form https://icf.indianrailways.gov.in/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id=0,294,756,816 is hosted by the Integral Coach Factory.
The Integral coach Factory will recruit fresher for these posts Carpenter (80), Electrician (200), Fitter (260), Machinist (80), Painter (80), and Welder (290). Vacancies for the Ex ITI candidates, the hiring will be done for these posts Carpenter (40), Electrician (120) , Fitter (140 ), Mechanist (40) , Painter (40 Welder (130), Passa (2).
Integral Coach Factory Recruitment: Fill Online Application Form
1- Visit the official website icf.indianrailways.gov.in
2- Click on application form section on the homepage
3- Register yourself by providing the required details- academic and personal
4- Complete steps as directed by selecting your preferred post
5- Upload photograph and documents
6- Pay the application fee
7- Submit the application form
8- Take a print out of confirmation of submission of application form
The last day to fill and submit the online application form for Integral Coach Factory recruitment is June 24. The application fee for General/ OBC candidates is Rs. 100. Whereas, SC/ST/Ex-servicemen/Persons with Disability (PWD)/ Women the application form is free of cost.
Shortlisted candidates for apprentice posts will undergo a training period of one year.
The Integral coach Factory will recruit fresher for these posts Carpenter (80), Electrician (200), Fitter (260), Machinist (80), Painter (80), and Welder (290). Vacancies for the Ex ITI candidates, the hiring will be done for these posts Carpenter (40), Electrician (120) , Fitter (140 ), Mechanist (40) , Painter (40 Welder (130), Passa (2).
Integral Coach Factory Recruitment: Fill Online Application Form
1- Visit the official website icf.indianrailways.gov.in
2- Click on application form section on the homepage
3- Register yourself by providing the required details- academic and personal
4- Complete steps as directed by selecting your preferred post
5- Upload photograph and documents
6- Pay the application fee
7- Submit the application form
8- Take a print out of confirmation of submission of application form
The last day to fill and submit the online application form for Integral Coach Factory recruitment is June 24. The application fee for General/ OBC candidates is Rs. 100. Whereas, SC/ST/Ex-servicemen/Persons with Disability (PWD)/ Women the application form is free of cost.
Shortlisted candidates for apprentice posts will undergo a training period of one year.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wicket on Archer's Mind Heading into the World Cup
- Why I Had to Apologise to My Friends For Calling 'Game of Thrones' Superior to 'Breaking Bad'
- Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Expecting Their First Child Together?
- Elections 2019, 7th Phase: Shatrughan Sinha Reacts To PM Modi's Claim Of BJP Victory On 300 Seats
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results