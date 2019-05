Railway Recruitment 2019: Integral Coach Factory Releases 992 Posts at icf.indianrailways.gov.in; Apply by June 24

Railway Recruitment 2019| The Integral Coach Factory has released application form for as many as 992 Apprentice Posts on Tuesday at its official website icf.indianrailways.gov.in ( https://icf.indianrailways.gov.in/ ). The Integral Coach Factory is an expert in manufacturing rail coaches and has production units in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and has published a recruitment notification for several posts as well as it had mentioned the number of vacancies for fresher and Ex ITI. Direct link for filling application form https://icf.indianrailways.gov.in/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id=0,294,756,816 is hosted by the Integral Coach Factory.The Integral coach Factory will recruit fresher for these posts Carpenter (80), Electrician (200), Fitter (260), Machinist (80), Painter (80), and Welder (290). Vacancies for the Ex ITI candidates, the hiring will be done for these posts Carpenter (40), Electrician (120) , Fitter (140 ), Mechanist (40) , Painter (40 Welder (130), Passa (2).Integral Coach Factory Recruitment: Fill Online Application Form1- Visit the official website icf.indianrailways.gov.in 2- Click on application form section on the homepage3- Register yourself by providing the required details- academic and personal4- Complete steps as directed by selecting your preferred post5- Upload photograph and documents6- Pay the application fee7- Submit the application form8- Take a print out of confirmation of submission of application formThe last day to fill and submit the online application form for Integral Coach Factory recruitment is June 24. The application fee for General/ OBC candidates is Rs. 100. Whereas, SC/ST/Ex-servicemen/Persons with Disability (PWD)/ Women the application form is free of cost.Shortlisted candidates for apprentice posts will undergo a training period of one year.