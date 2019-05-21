Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Railway Recruitment 2019: Integral Coach Factory Releases 992 Posts at icf.indianrailways.gov.in; Apply by June 24

The last day to fill and submit the online application form for Integral Coach Factory recruitment is June 24.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 21, 2019, 6:16 PM IST
Railway Recruitment 2019: Integral Coach Factory Releases 992 Posts at icf.indianrailways.gov.in; Apply by June 24
Image for representation only.
Railway Recruitment 2019| The Integral Coach Factory has released application form for as many as 992 Apprentice Posts on Tuesday at its official website icf.indianrailways.gov.in (https://icf.indianrailways.gov.in/). The Integral Coach Factory is an expert in manufacturing rail coaches and has production units in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and has published a recruitment notification for several posts as well as it had mentioned the number of vacancies for fresher and Ex ITI. Direct link for filling application form https://icf.indianrailways.gov.in/view_section.jsp?lang=0&id=0,294,756,816 is hosted by the Integral Coach Factory.

The Integral coach Factory will recruit fresher for these posts Carpenter (80), Electrician (200), Fitter (260), Machinist (80), Painter (80), and Welder (290). Vacancies for the Ex ITI candidates, the hiring will be done for these posts Carpenter (40), Electrician (120) , Fitter (140 ), Mechanist (40) , Painter (40 Welder (130), Passa (2).

Integral Coach Factory Recruitment: Fill Online Application Form
1- Visit the official website icf.indianrailways.gov.in
2- Click on application form section on the homepage
3- Register yourself by providing the required details- academic and personal
4- Complete steps as directed by selecting your preferred post
5- Upload photograph and documents
6- Pay the application fee
7- Submit the application form
8- Take a print out of confirmation of submission of application form

The last day to fill and submit the online application form for Integral Coach Factory recruitment is June 24. The application fee for General/ OBC candidates is Rs. 100. Whereas, SC/ST/Ex-servicemen/Persons with Disability (PWD)/ Women the application form is free of cost.

Shortlisted candidates for apprentice posts will undergo a training period of one year.



facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

