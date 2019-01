Railway Recruitment Alert 2019: ICF, Chennai to Recruit 220 Apprentice Posts @ boat-srp.com

Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has invited candidates to fill up posts of Apprentices and interested candidates can apply for it via boat-srp.com . ICF will fill up 220 Apprentice posts through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply for the post is till February 06, 2019.Opening date of application: January 21, 2019Last date to enroll in NATS portal: February 04, 2019Last date for applying Integral Coach Factory: February 06, 2019Declaration of Shortlisted list: February 13, 2019Verification of certificate for shortlisted candidates: February 20, 2019Graduate Apprentices: 100 PostsTechnician (Diploma) Apprentices: 120 PostsCandidates will be shortlisted on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.