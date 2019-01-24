English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Railway Recruitment Alert 2019: ICF, Chennai to Recruit 220 Apprentice Posts @ boat-srp.com
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has invited candidates to fill up posts of Apprentices and interested candidates can apply for it via boat-srp.com. ICF will fill up 220 Apprentice posts through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply for the post is till February 06, 2019.
ICF Apprentice Posts Important Dates
Opening date of application: January 21, 2019
Last date to enroll in NATS portal: February 04, 2019
Last date for applying Integral Coach Factory: February 06, 2019
Declaration of Shortlisted list: February 13, 2019
Verification of certificate for shortlisted candidates: February 20, 2019
ICF Apprentice Posts Vacancy Details
Graduate Apprentices: 100 Posts
Technician (Diploma) Apprentices: 120 Posts
ICF Apprentice Posts Selection Procedure
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualification as applicable to the respective disciplines.
