Railway Recruitment Board Group C, D Exam Date 2018: Check Application Status of CEN 01/2018, CEN 02/2018

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the link to check the application status of candidates applied for the Group C ALP & technicians posts at indianrailways.gov.in . The Indian Railways has in March released notification (CEN 01/2018 and CEN 02/2018) to fill a total of 26,502 posts available with 17,673 for assistant loco pilot and 8,829 posts for technicians.The Railway Recruitment Board's link will be live from today (July 11) to (Next Friday ) July 20.The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) was expected to conduct the exam during April and May, 2018, however, as about 1.5 crore candidates applied for nearly one lakh jobs, the board took time to check each application.Step 1: Go to the official website of the region that you applied for or click on indianrailways.gov.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on the job you applied for — (CEN 01/2018 and CEN 02/2018)Step 3: Enter all your login details that were made available during the registration processStep 4: Check your application status