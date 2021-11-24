Railway Recruitment Board NTPC 2021 Results To Be Declared Soon. All You Need to Know

The first round of the examination for the recruitment process for Non-Popular Category (NTPC) posts conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has been completed. Now, the candidates, who appeared for the exam, are waiting for the RRB NTPC Result 2021. The board prepares the results by using a special normalisation formula.

As per the reports, the results will be declared following the standard formula prescribed by the board. The formula is used for competitive examinations held in different shifts on different days. The board gives equal weightage to the results of the candidates of each shift with the help of this normalisation technique.

The Railway Recruitment Board is preparing to declare the NTPC Phase I Exam Result 2021 soon. After the official declaration of the results, the candidates will be required to visit the regional websites of RRB for checking their results. The Railway Recruitment Board conducted the NTPC CBT-1 exam from 28 December to 31 July 2021.

The detailed information for the assessment during the time of preparing results can be obtained from the official website of RRB http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/.

The recruitment process is being carried out for 35,208 vacancies of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) i.e. Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways.

The recruitment board had received around 1.26 crore applications for the recruitment process.

