Railway Recruitment Board To Refund Examination Fees; Candidates Asked to Update Bank Account Details

The Railway Recruitment Board recently released a notification regarding the refund of examination fees of its recently conducted exam for the hiring in the Non-Technical Popular Catagories (NTPC). The notification read that the option for updating the bank account will be live on the official websites of Railway Recruitment Board from August 11 to August 31. An excerpt of the notification cited that an SMS will also be sent to the registered email address and mobile number of the candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test that happened in seven phases from December 28, 2020 to July 31, this year.

The notification further explained the process of updating the bank account. In the last 2 years after the admission form fill-up, multiple bank accounts have collaborated or the IFSC codes have changed due to the merging. “During scrutiny, it is observed that large number of payments were made from the same account number and Bank account details of many candidates are not available. Hence, it is necessary to confirm and take fresh details of bank account of candidates to remit the refund to correct beneficiaries," read an excerpt of the notification published by Railway Recruitment Board.

The board had informed in a notification earlier that the candidates will get a refund of their examination fees post the reduction of service or banking charges. Rs250 will be deducted for SC, ST, PwBD, female, minority, ExSM, EBC and transgender candidates, whileRs400 will be levied for others.

RRB NTPC examination — registered by 1.26 candidates this time — is being conducted to fill 35,208 vacancies for the position of Junior Time Keeper, Senior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist and many others.

The Railway Recruitment Board conducted the seventh phase of the first stage of the examination after the candidates protested online. The board released a notification in the first week of July informing the dates of examination — the exam was conducted on July 23, 24, 26 and 31.

