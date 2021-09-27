Railway Recruitment Board to Release Admit Cards for Group D Exam Soon. Details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the admit cards for its computer-based exam soon on its official website — www.rrbcdg.gov.in. The RRB Group D Exam was scheduled to be held between April 2021 to June 2021 but was postponed due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic across the country. Now, the board is planning to conduct the exam soon.

According to sources, the board is preparing to announce the new dates for RRB Group D Exam soon given declining Covid cases. The recruitment exam will be conducted to fill 1,03,769 posts of Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant, Assistant Pointsman. The board has received a huge 1.15 crore application from the candidates for the RRC Group D Exam 2021.

Easy steps to download RRB Group D Exam 2021:

Visit the official website of RRB/RRC rrbcdg.gov.in

Click on the link of RRB Group D Admit Card

Login by entering registration number

Click on the Download tab to download the admit card.

Click on print

