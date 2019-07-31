Railway Recruitment Board to Release RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 Shortly @rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 l The Railway Recruitment Board, known as RRB, is all set to release the Admit Card for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 will be released soon on the official website of RRB. All the candidates who have duly filled the form for RRB BTPC Recruitment 2019 can download the Railway NTPC Admit Card 2019, once it is released, from the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in.

The Railway Recruitment Board has over 35,000 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for both graduates and non-graduates. The RRB NTPC has vacancies in various zonal railways and production units of the Indian Railways. The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 also can be downloaded from the official website of different Railway Boards.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the RRB NTPC Zone or the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link ‘RRB NTPC CBT I Admit Card 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new log-in page

Step 4: Sign-in using RRB NTPC registration id

Step 5: The RRB NTPC Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the Railway Board NTPC Admit Card and take a print out.

To secure a job at RRC NTPC, the candidates will have to appear for two stages of exams — computer-based test (CBT) and a skill test. The selected candidates after the two rounds will be called for a medical test and document verification. The final result will be announced and jobs will be granted on the basis on merit.

Regarding CBT Paper 1, every correct answer will carry one mark and for every wrong answer will have a negative weightage of 0.3 marks. To qualify the CBT examinations Traffic Assistant and Station Master Posts, a candidate needs to score a minimum of 42 marks.

For the posts of Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Time Keeper, a candidate will have to qualify a Typing Skill Test (TST). However, the marks of TST will not be added to the merit.