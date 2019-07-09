Take the pledge to vote

Railway Station-Like Scene at Goa Airport Irks Authorities and Netizens

In the picture that went viral, several passengers who arrived in Goa on Sunday night were purportedly seen sleeping on floor near the airport's departure gate with their footwear scattered around, making it look like a scene at a railway station.

PTI

Updated:July 9, 2019, 2:02 PM IST
Railway Station-Like Scene at Goa Airport Irks Authorities and Netizens
Durgadas Kamat shared the picture of Goa Airport in a Tweet.
Panaji: A picture of several passengers sleeping on floor near the Goa airport's departure gate has gone viral on social media, promoting the authorities to issue instructions that such incidents should not recur.

The Goa airport is part of the Navy's INS Hansa base, which is home to several fighter squadrons, including MiG 29K.

In the picture that went viral, several passengers who arrived in Goa on Sunday night were purportedly seen sleeping on floor near the airport's departure gate with their footwear scattered around, making it look like a scene at a railway station.

Several netizens, including the ruling ally Goa Forward Party's vice president Durgadas Kamat, expressed their concern over the way the state-based airport was being turned into a railway station.

A Goa-based journalist in a tweet said such a sight was embarrassing and that it was time to take tourism more seriously in the state.

Responding to the tweets, Goa airport director Gagan Malik said he has asked the officials concerned to ensure such incidents do not recur.

"Thanks for bringing the matter to notice. The concerned have been directed to note this exceptional situation occurred. Shall be dealt appropriately with no repeats in future," he said in another tweet.

