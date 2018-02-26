Railway to Install Sanitary Napkin Dispensers at 200 Stations by March 8

The Railways wants to install sanitary napkin dispensers and incinerators at about 200 major railway stations across the country by International Women's Day on March 8, the ministry said .Railway Minister Piyush Goyal visited 'Dastak', a production unit started by Railway Womens Welfare Central Organization (RWWCO) for making eco-friendly and affordable sanitary pads at its Sarojani Nagar Railway Colony centre in New Delhi on Sunday, the railways ministry said in a statement.Goyal said that suchprojects should be scaled up and the national transporter should be a leader in such social spheres.Sanitary pad dispensers and incinerators have already been installed in New Delhi and Bhopal Railway stations and Railway Offices across the country including one at Baroda House, the Headquarter office of the Northern Railway."Efforts are being made to cover about 200 major and way-side Railway stations and Railway premises by March 8, 2018, International Womens Day for the benefit of women employees and women of financially weaker sections of the society," said Chairman Railway Board Ashwani Lohani.Dastak is an initiative started by RWWCO at its Sarojani Nagar branch in New Delhi fromJanuary 1, 2018, which is dedicated to the production of low-cost eco-friendly and hygienic sanitary pads."The setup includes a pad making machine, which utilises wood pulp, gel sheet, back sheet, net, non-woven sheet, silicone paper which are all biodegradable. The napkins after packing are sterilised using ultra violet rays.The unit at present employs six persons with an output of about 400 napkins per day.Scale up of the operation of this Self Help Group venture is being planned for a pan India presence.The cost of a single pack containing six pads is a meagre Rs 22. It is envisaged that the cost would further come down as the production picks up, the statement said.